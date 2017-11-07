Harvey Weinstein: Manhattan DA Seeking to Indict Movie Mogul Next Week

The Manhattan district attorney is expected to approach a grand jury to seek an indictment for Harvey Weinstein at some point next week, WNBC reported Tuesday.

The New York Police Department has been investigating the disgraced mogul, 65, since detectives interviewed Boardwalk Empire actress Paz de la Huerta — who claims Weinstein raped her twice in 2010 — and found her story to be “credible,” a spokesperson for the department previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Joan Vollero, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, said last week that an investigation into Weinstein is ongoing. “A senior sex crimes prosecutor is assigned to this investigation, and the Office has been working with our partners in the NYPD since the new allegations came to light. As this is an active investigation, we will not be commenting further.”

Police said that they have been able to corroborate aspects of de la Huerta’s story, and said that if the allegations were recent and the movie mogul were in New York, they would make the arrest.

“Formal charges against Weinstein could come down the middle of next week,” a source close with the NYPD tells PEOPLE. “If the charges are not confirmed next week, it’ll definitely happen before Thanksgiving.”

However, since Weinstein is currently out of state and the allegations are years old, investigators still need to gather more evidence before seeking a warrant for Weinstein’s arrest. Weinstein is currently in Arizona getting treatment.

The producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women including Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Los Angeles police are also probing for “lewd conduct” stemming from an incident in 2015, while a similar investigation is underway in Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, police in the United Kingdom have widened their investigation into Weinstein to include allegations of sexual assault by seven women.