Harvey Weinstein Checks Into Luxury Resort Amid Scandal: He Wants to ‘Use His Cell Phone’

Harvey Weinstein checked into a luxury resort in Arizona after jetting out of Los Angeles on Wednesday, a source tells PEOPLE.

The source said the movie mogul was staying at the five-star hotel (which boasts a spa and golf course) because “he doesn’t want to go a place where he can’t use his cell phone.”

Says another source close to the situation: “His team set him up at a secure place to get him the help he needs — he knows and wants help.”

Previously, sources had told PEOPLE that Weinstein, 65, planned to to enter a residential treatment facility. The producer was spotted boarding a private jet on Wednesday from the Van Nuys airport in California and landed in Arizona later that night.

Weinstein is embroiled in an ongoing sexual harassment scandal, with actresses including Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow speaking out against the mogul’s alleged behavior. Others have accused Weinstein of sexual assault.

Following the initial New York Times report about the allegations, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has since been fired from his powerhouse studio, The Weinstein Company, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she’s leaving him.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” a spokesperson for the movie mogul has said.

Speaking to TMZ cameras outside of his daughter’s Los Angeles house before leaving California on Wednesday, Weinstein said he was “not doing OK” and hoping for a “second chance.”

“I’m hanging in. I’m trying my best,” Weinstein said. When a cameraman said he was glad to see the producer was all right, he responded, “I’m not doing okay, but I’m trying. I gotta get help.”

He added, “We all make mistakes. Second chance, I hope.”