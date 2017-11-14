Harvey Weinstein is back in Los Angeles.

The disgraced mogul is spending time with his family while he is in town, a sources tells PEOPLE. He has four daughters and is still married to designer Georgina Chapman, who announced she was leaving him in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations.

Weinstein has been seeking professional help in Arizona for the last month following his sexual harassment and assault scandal, and it is unclear why he has left treatment.

He has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in early October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

The producer checked into a luxury resort in Arizona for treatment on Oct. 11, about a week after The New York Times report, to “deal with this issue head-on,” according to a statement.

“Harvey is still in Arizona and is taking treatment seriously,” a source close to the situation previously told PEOPLE. “He only gets time off for meals and meals are spent with his treatment sponsor. He is basically in 24/7 treatment.”

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Hired Intelligence Agencies to Spy on Accusers Including Rose McGowan:

However, another source said, “He sees different doctors, but doesn’t go to a treatment facility every day,” adding that Weinstein has clashed with advisors over staying in Arizona: “Harvey wants to leave every day.”

Chapman was spotted out in England on Friday and wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. “Georgina’s plan is to keep staying low-key,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She is focused on her children and her business. She doesn’t have any plans for public appearances.”

The New York Police Department is currently gathering evidence against Weinstein after detectives interviewed actress Paz de la Huerta, who claims Weinstein raped her twice in 2010. Los Angeles police are also probing for “lewd conduct” stemming from an incident in 2015, while a similar investigation is underway in Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, police in the United Kingdom have widened their investigation into Weinstein to include allegations of sexual assault by seven women.