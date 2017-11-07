Harvey Weinstein Is Banned for Life from the Television Academy

The Television Academy is the latest organization to ban Harvey Weinstein from its ranks for life.

On Monday, the academy, which presents the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, voted to expel the disgraced producer, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women.

“After a hearing today, the Television Academy’s governance has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein from the Academy for life,” the organization said in a statement to EW. “The Academy supports those speaking out against harassment in all forms and stands behind those who have been affected by this issue. The unfolding and widespread examples of this horrific behavior are deeply disturbing to the Academy’s leadership. We have been in contact with leaders across the industry and share with them a deep sense of responsibility to provide clear workplace benchmarks reflecting decency and respect. As a result, we are expediting an already-begun detailed review and revision of our Television Academy membership codes of conduct. We are determined to play a role in protecting all television professionals from predatory harassment, ensuring they are able to practice their craft in a safe environment.”

Weinstein’s ouster from the Television Academy comes in the wake of his being banned for life from the Producers Guild of America and voted out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as well as facing suspension and disciplinary charges from BAFTA and the Directors Guild of America.

It’s been one month since a bombshell New York Times exposé reported decades of alleged sexual harassment by Weinstein. Since then the floodgates have opened, with high-profile actresses including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Kate Beckinsale, Heather Graham, Rose McGowan, Cara Delevingne, Mira Sorvino, and Lupita Nyong’o accusing Weinstein of harassment and/or assault.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” read a statement previously issued by Weinstein’s rep. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

Variety first reported Weinstein’s expulsion.

This story first appeared on EW.