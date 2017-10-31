Harvey Weinstein Gets Lifetime Ban from Producers Guild

Harvey Weinstein is banned for life from the Producers Guild of America.

The guild took what it called the “unprecedented” step of permanently barring Weinstein as now more than 50 women have come forward to accuse the disgraced mogul of sexual misconduct spanning decades.

The PGA’s board of directors voted unanimously to expel Weinstein earlier this month, giving him 15 days to appeal. Instead, Weinstein resigned his membership. On Monday, the guild announced its national board voted unanimously to ban him for life.

RELATED: Ashley Judd and Multiple Women Accuse Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Harassment as He Announces Leave of Absence

“In light of Mr. Weinstein’s widely reported behavior — with new reports continuing to surface even now — the Producers Guild’s national board has voted unanimously to enact a lifetime ban on Mr. Weinstein, permanently barring him from PGA membership,” the guild said in a statement.

“This unprecedented step is a reflection of the seriousness with which the Guild regards the numerous reports of Mr. Weinstein’s decades of reprehensible conduct. Sexual harassment can no longer be tolerated in our industry or within the ranks of Producers Guild membership.”

In addition to banning Weinstein, the PGA noted that its “officers and national board of directors have created the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force specifically charged with researching and proposing substantive and effective solutions to combat sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.”

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”