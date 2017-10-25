Harvey Weinstein Could Be Stripped of Honorary British Title From the Queen: Reports

Harvey Weinstein could be stripped of his CBE, an honorary title that stands for Commander of the Order of the British Empire, following the mounting allegations of sexual assault levied against the producer.

The British government’s Honors Forfeiture Committee is actively considering removing the honor, according to the BBC. While only the forfeiture committee can rule on stripping the title, the final decision must be approved by the Queen.

Weinstein received the title, which is one step down from a knighthood, from Queen Elizabeth II in 2004 for his contribution to the British film industry.

If his CBE title is removed, it would be the latest in a series of expulsions for the disgraced mogul, who has been fired from his film company, kicked out of the Academy and suspended from the BAFTAs. His wife, Georgina Chapman, has also separated from him, and on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was seeking to take away Weinstein’s Legion of Honor, France’s highest civilian distinction.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged abuse in detailed profiles earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”