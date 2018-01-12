Harvey Weinstein Can't Afford to Pay Child Support for 'At Least One Year': Report

Harvey Weinstein has claimed he’s too broke to pay his ex-wife child support, according a newly released court ruling obtained by Page Six.

The outlet reports that the disgraced Hollywood producer told his first wife, Eve Chilton, he would not be able to pay child support for two of their daughters — aged 15 and 19 — for “at least one year,” per a Jan. 2 court ruling that was released on Friday.

However, the ruling — which was released by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz — denied Chilton’s demand that Weinstein pay her $5 million, which she claimed the producer owed her from their 2004 divorce settlement.

In the decision, Chilton claimed she was owed the money because there was “‘real and present danger’ [Weinstein] would default on his financial obligations to her.” She went on to claim “she was informed [Weinstein] would not be able to pay his child support for at least one year.”

A representative for Weinstein tells PEOPLE that “Harvey has always paid his child support and will continue to honor his obligations. And the court agreed — hence the denial of her request.”

Weinstein and Chilton, the producer’s former assistant, divorced in 2004 after seven years of marriage and three children, ages 22, 19 and 15. Their divorce settlement allegedly required Weinstein to pay a total of $60 million in support, of which Chilton claims $5 million is outstanding.

Weinstein also has two children — ages 7 and 4 — with Georgina Chapman.

According to the ruling, the Supreme Court Justice ultimately denied Chilton’s request on the grounds that Chilton failed to show “a consistent pattern” of missed payments by Weinstein, which would be necessary in order to legally force the disgraced producer to prepay the child support.

A source close to the family previously told PEOPLE that “Mr. Weinstein has never missed a payment and has paid millions dollars to support his children and ex-wife.”

“About four years ago, their eldest daughter emancipated herself from her mother’s care and since liberation remains extremely close with her father and she does not speak to her mother. Mr. Weinstein has always taken care of her and will continue to do so- for all of his children,” the source continued.

Weinstein has also reached a divorce settlement agreement with Georgina Chapman, who announced she was leaving the producer on Oct. 10, following allegations of sexual misconduct made against Weinstein.

The disgraced movie mogul will pay the fashion designer a divorce agreement worth roughly $15 to 20 million, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Chapman will also get primary custody of their two children, but she and Weinstein are still working out the details of the division of their marital assets.

While a settlement has been reached, Chapman, 41, and Weinstein, 65, have not filed in court.

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”