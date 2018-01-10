Harvey Weinstein Attacked By Man at Arizona Restaurant in Newly Obtained Video

Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was attacked in Arizona where he is receiving treatment.

The producer, 65, was dining at Elements, a restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, when he was approached by two men as he was leaving, according to video obtained by TMZ.

One of the men walked up to Weinstein and slapped him in the face twice before telling him to “get the f— out of here” and “you’re a piece of s—.” The video shows Weinstein’s companion trying to stop the other man from filming while the attacker continues to yell expletives at Weinstein.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

According to TMZ, the attacker had asked the producer for a picture earlier in the night and Weinstein refused. The man then asked his friend to record him after he had “quite a bit to drink.”

WATCH: Harvey Weinstein Checks Into Luxury Resort Amid Scandal: He Wants to ‘Use His Cell Phone’

The producer checked into a luxury resort in Arizona for treatment on Oct. 11 to “deal with this issue head-on,” according to a statement.

“Harvey is in Arizona and is taking treatment seriously,” a source close to the situation previously told PEOPLE. “He only gets time off for meals and meals are spent with his treatment sponsor. He is basically in 24/7 treatment.”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”