Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman Agree to a Divorce Settlement: Source

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman have agreed on a divorce settlement, a source tells PEOPLE.

The disgraced movie mogul, 65, and his estranged wife, 41, recently signed off on the deal, but they have not filed it in court. Page Six was first to report.

The fashion designer could walk away with nearly $12 million thanks to the former couple’s prenuptial agreement, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to the prenup, Chapman was set to receive $300,000 annually in spousal support for their first nine years of marriage. After 10 years, that number jumped to $400,000.

Though Chapman and Weinstein announced their separation in October, Dec. 15 marked their 10-year wedding anniversary.

The prenuptial agreement also covered their marital assets, with Chapman receiving $250,000 annually for the first five years, and $700,000 per every additional year. For a housing allowance, she will get $25,000 per month of marriage.

On Oct. 10, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein following allegations of sexual misconduct. In a statement to PEOPLE, she said, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered.” She has since met with divorce lawyers.

“She doesn’t want to be married to Harvey,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She wants a divorce. It’s just not anything that she is rushing.”

Weinstein and Chapman married in 2007 and have two children together, ages 7 and 4. Weinstein also has three children from a previous marriage.

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”