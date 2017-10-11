Harvey Weinstein and Daughter's 'Yelling Argument' Prompts 'Family Dispute' Call to Police

Harvey Weinstein and his 22-year-old daughter Remy got into an argument so heated this morning that the police were called.

“Harvey and Remy had a yelling argument, and Harvey left her house upset,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding, “He seemed stressed out and very unhappy.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that officers responded to a “family disturbance call” at Remy’s Hollywood home around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The investigation revealed that it was just a family dispute,” according to the LAPD.

Remy, formally known as Lily, is one of the disgraced movie mogul’s three children with ex-wife Eve Chilton.

The argument comes in the midst of an ongoing sexual harassment and abuse scandal with actresses including Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow speaking out against Weinstein’s alleged behavior.

In a bombshell New York Times report last week, eight women accused him of acting inappropriately. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan.

Following the initial report, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has since been fired from his powerhouse studio, The Weinstein Company, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she’s leaving him.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman says in a statement to PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, Paltrow and Jolie told of their own accounts of alleged mistreatment. Paltrow told the NYT that Weinstein sexually harassed her in a hotel room when she was 22. The encounter allegedly ended with Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting a massage.

Jolie also told the outlet that she had a “bad experience” with Weinstein in a hotel room during the release of Playing by Heart in the late ’90s.