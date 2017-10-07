Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Masturbated in Front of a TV Reporter

A day after the New York Times published a revelatory report about allegations of sexual harassment made against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, another woman has stepped forward to accuse him of misconduct.

Lauren Sivan told the Huffington Post on Friday that Weinstein allegedly masturbated in front of her at Cafe Socialista, a Cuban-themed club and restaurant that Weinstein was an investor of about a decade ago.

Following the Times‘ report Thursday, Weinstein’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, said in a statement that “he denies many of the accusations as patently false.” Another attorney for Weinstein, Charles Harder, said the mogul is preparing a lawsuit against the Times for “false and defamatory” statements.

PEOPLE has reached out to Bloom and Harder regarding Sivan’s claims.

Sivan, a TV anchor at the time, claims Weinstein took her to the restaurant’s kitchen, where the Hollywood producer proceeded to dismiss two staffers.

According to the Post, Sivan told a friend to come find her if she wasn’t back within 10 minutes.

At the time, Sivan claims Weinstein attempted to kiss her, causing her to pull away and tell him she was in a relationship.

Yeah. This happened👇🏽luckily I didn't need a job or favor from him + didn't have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in mind. https://t.co/mXs2RIU5kU — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017

She told the outlet Weinstein answered with, “Well, can you just stand there and shut up.” Sivan told the Post that Weinstein was blocking her exit through the kitchen, saying she was “trapped by [his] body and was intimidated.”

Sivan claims he exposed himself to her, masturbated and ejaculated into a nearby potted plant. Weinstein later left through the kitchen, she said.

Her friend went looking for her after 10 minutes had gone by, but was stopped from going downstairs into the kitchen by security, according to Sivan.

Once Sivan and Weinstein exited the kitchen, however, she and her friend left the club immediately, at which point Sivan said she recounted the events to her friend.

After the incident, Sivan claimed that Weinstein called her office the next day to tell her he “had a great time last night.” She said he invited her to meet with him again, but she reiterated her earlier statement of being in a relationship and ended the call.

Sivan claims she has had no further contact with Weinstein since the incident.

The Weinstein Company announced Friday that the Shakespeare in Love producer would be taking an “indefinite leave of absence.”

The news came as the board of the company also announced that they had hired an independent law firm to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein at the company.