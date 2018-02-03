Harvey Weinstein Admits He Made an 'Awkward Pass' at Uma Thurman, but Denies Assaulting Her

Harvey Weinstein has responded to Uma Thurman‘s claims that he sexually assaulted her.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the 65-year-old producer admitted that Weinstein made “an awkward pass” at Thurman but denied ever physically assaulting her, calling her claims “untrue.”

“There was no physical contact during Mr. Weinstein’s awkward pass,” the spokesperson said. “Mr. Weinstein is saddened and puzzled as to ‘why’ Ms. Thurman, someone he considers a colleague and a friend, waited 25 years to make these allegations public.”

A representative for Thurman told PEOPLE, “The article speaks for itself.”

Months after going viral for a tense interview in which she carefully declined to speak about Weinstein until she was “ready,” Thurman, 47, told her story in an interview with Maureen Dowd published on The New York Times on Saturday.

There, she alleged Weinstein first whipped out his now infamous bathrobe during a meeting in his Paris hotel room during the afterglow of 1994’s Pulp Fiction, later leading her down a hallway into a steam room.

The first alleged “attack” happened at London’s Savoy hotel. “It was such a bat to the head,” she said of the alleged encounter, the exact date of which she did not give. “He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me.”

“He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me.”

Weinstein’s spokesperson acknowledged the two encounters with Thurman in their statement to PEOPLE, saying that he had made “an awkward pass 25 years ago at Ms. Thurman in England after misreading her signals, after a flirtatious exchange in Paris, for which he immediately apologized and deeply regrets.”

The spokesperson also said that he and Thurman “shared a very close and mutually beneficial working relationship where they have made several very successful film projects together,” with photos attached that demonstrated “the strong relationship Mr. Weinstein and Ms. Thurman had had over the years.”

“This is the first time we are hearing that she considered Mr. Weinstein an enemy and the pictures of their history tell a completely different story,” the spokesperson said, adding that Thurman’s Times piece was also the first time he and his representatives have heard of Thurman’s allegations. “A more are detailed response” would be expected “later from Mr. Weinstein’s attorney, Ben Brafman.”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women including Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow since TheNew York Times and TheNew Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles last fall.

Thurman has remained silent about her experience up until Saturday. When asked about her thoughts on the sexual harassment allegations against him in October, the star was visibly upset as she declined to speak in that moment.

“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I have learned — I am not a child and I have learned that… when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself,” Thurman told Access Hollywood, carefully choosing her words. “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry… and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

The actress collaborated with Weinstein on seven movies, including her Oscar-nominated role in Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill series. Late last year, she hinted at misconduct claims in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Day where she promised she would be speaking further soon.

“I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of herself in Kill Bill. “I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – You don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned.”

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”