Daniel Radcliffe, J.K. Rowling and More Celebs Celebrate Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary on Social Media

Harry Potter has officially turned 20 and Muggle celebrities everywhere are taking to Twitter in celebration.

The book that started it all, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was first published in the U.K. in 1997. Seven books and eight blockbusters later, the story that began on a napkin has become one of the best-known franchises of all time.

On this milestone anniversary, the woman who imagined it all, J.K. Rowling, has shared a heartfelt tweet, thanking the world for sharing her creation with her.

“20 years ago today a world that I lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It’s been wonderful,” she writes.

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

The tweet also includes the #HarryPotter20 hashtag, which was trending on Twitter and includes a Potter-inspired emoji next to it. Rowling’s tweet has since received hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets.

Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, posted a nostalgic video featuring clips from the films on Instagram, writing simply, “Until the very end.”

Until the very end #HarryPotter20 A post shared by Daniel Radcliffe (@daniel9340) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

With its cult following, the Harry Potter series has reached both fans and celebrities alike.

Stranger Things and Riverdale actress Shannon Purser wrote a tweet thanking Rowling “for creating one of the most beautiful worlds I’ve ever had the pleasure of visiting.”

Thank you @jk_rowling for creating one of the most beautiful worlds I've ever had the pleasure of visiting. #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/W5ah6b2r7N — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) June 26, 2017

New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell also thanked the author by tweeting a quote from the series: “ ‘I am not worried, Harry,’ said Dumbledore. ‘I am with you.’ J.K. thank you for making sure Harry is with us all…” Mitchell said.

"I am not worried, Harry," said Dumbledore. "I am with you.” J.K. thank you for making sure Harry is with us all… #HarryPotter20 — Malcolm Mitchell (@Money_Mitch26) June 26, 2017

DJ Paul van Dyk showed off his Harry Potter fandom with another Potter quote and an image of himself surrounded by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if only one remembers to turn on the light #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/WbOqDejeyj — PAUL VAN DYK (@PAULVANDYK) June 26, 2017

Deaf actor Nyle DiMarco shared a video he made explaining the parallel he sees between Harry Potter and the deaf world. “Harry Potter grew up feeling isolated, lonely,” DiMarco signs. “He suffered until somebody found him. And told them that he is a WIZARD.”

DiMarco goes on to explain that many deaf children feel “lonely and isolated” and, like Harry Potter discovered and embraced his identity in the wizard community, they can discover and embrace their identity in the deaf community.

Blogger Perez Hilton posted a spot-on GIF of Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada with the caption, “Even Miranda Priestly knows Harry Potter is everything!”

Even Miranda Priestly knows Harry Potter is everything! #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/OhZe5s7Zz0 — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) June 26, 2017

Even non-human celebrities got in on the Harry Potter fun. Viral pup Doug the Pug thanked Rowling from her biggest fan, “Harry Pugger.”

.@jk_rowling Thank u for the magic u have given the world. Harry Pugger is ur biggest fan ⚡️ #harrypotter20 pic.twitter.com/ptpqUTbxHS — Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) June 26, 2017

Of course, the celebrity tweets are just a small percentage of all the other Harry Potter fans out there, sharing their love for the series on Twitter.

Happy 20th anniversary to the book series that forever changed my life in more ways than one #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/FyWxbJppmH — k i t t y 🖤 (@_winnie03) June 26, 2017

Happy 20th anniversary to the series that has influenced and inspired me more than anything else. Some of my old pieces for #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/gPQzY3MRzZ — Alexandria Neonakis (@Beavs) June 26, 2017

GUYS IT'S BEEN 20 YEARS SINCE @jk_rowling MADE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/HZxJDvngTo — chloe from utah (@chloenholmes) June 26, 2017

@jk_rowling, Thank you for inspiring generations to come, and for bringing out the magic in us all. #HarryPotter20 #DAResists⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NawWNSk3RS — Professor McGonagall (@McGonagall17) June 26, 2017

And others were just ready to celebrate.

Raise your wands for 20 years of pure magic!!! #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/ixG6tf7fb5 — IG: ALVAROMANO (@alvaromano) June 26, 2017

Everyone can agree: Harry Potter changed the world we live in for the better.