Acclaimed Harry Potter Actor Robert Hardy Has Died at 91

British film and TV actor Robert Hardy died Thursday aged 91, according to BBC News.

The actor’s family said he lived “tremendous life” with “a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years.Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work,” according to the outlet.

Born October 29, 1925 in Gloucestershire, England, Hardy played Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge in four Harry Potter films — 2002’s Chamber of Secrets, 2004’s Prisoner of Azkaban, 2005’s Goblet of Fire and 2007’s Order of the Phoenix.

The actor was also known for his role as veterinarian Siegfried Farnon in the long-running British TV series All Creatures Great and Small and played Winston Churchill in multiple projects. He won a BAFTA in 1981 for his portrayal of the great former Prime Minister in Winston Churchill: The Wilderness Years.

He was also heavily interested in medieval warfare and wrote two books on the longbow, Longbow: A Social and Military History and The Great Warbow; From Hastings to the Mary Rose.

His children — son Paul and daughters Justine and Emma — praised his expertise in history, saying in the statement that their father “is also remembered as a meticulous linguist, a fine artist, a lover of music and a champion of literature, as well a highly respected historian, and a leading specialist on the longbow. He was an essential part of the team that raised the great Tudor warship The Mary Rose.”

Hardy was consulted by the archeologist who discovered and retrieved the old war ship in 1982 after sinking in 1545.

After his death, fans and friends alike took to social media to remember the late star, with some posting small clips, gifs and pictures of his most revered roles.

Oh, R.I.P. Robert Hardy. You were awesome. pic.twitter.com/BOusQ9nFaJ — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) August 3, 2017

Robert Hardy, who has died aged 91, recounting how the 'real' Siegfried Farnon reacted to his performance in All Creatures Great and Small. pic.twitter.com/rvEZHx8WKR — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) August 3, 2017

Sad to see Robert Hardy has died. All creatures great and small was a favourite in our house. Magnificent bowman as well. pic.twitter.com/qgnpXtCgtG — John Duncan (@Newbattleatwar) August 3, 2017

The ministry has fallen. Rest in Peace Robert Hardy. pic.twitter.com/QKIEpOQEQS — Rosie ♡ (@rosiefreckle) August 3, 2017

RIP Robert Hardy, our Minister For Magic⚡️😔 pic.twitter.com/gaFaYNt0L1 — Lucy🌈2 (@rainbowrobbins) August 3, 2017

RIP Robert Hardy, great actor, The Stalls of Barchester is still my favourite M R James television adaption. pic.twitter.com/JUDkVzTeAn — ☕🐈Louise☔🐾📚 (@HeliotropeFairy) August 3, 2017

Robert Hardy in Sense and Sensibility (only 2 actors in this clip DIDN'T appear in the #HarryPotter films): https://t.co/iquRIgdAcB — Alex Damian (@InjuredAlex) August 3, 2017

Hardy was married twice, to Elizabeth Fox from 1952 to 1956 and Sally Pearson from 1961 to 1986.