Harry Potter Reunion! See Hogwarts' Own Tom Felton, Emma Watson and Matthew Lewis Back Together

Looks like Kim Kardashian West wasn’t the only one with a school reunion this week.

Harry Potter stars Tom Felton, Emma Watson and Matthew Lewis recently had a magical get-together of their own, as evidenced by an adorable photo featuring some of Hogwarts’ most memorable witches and wizards all grown up.

Felton, 30, shared a black and white photo of the trio smiling to Instagram on Monday. He jokingly captioned the shot, “School mates #hogwartsalumni.”

RELATED: Harry Potter! The Devil Wears Prada! Titanic! Your Favorite TV & Movie Stars Reunited

Harry Potter fans went crazy for the photo, giving it over a million likes (and counting!) and flooding the comment section. Others joked that they were proud that Felton’s Slytherin character was getting along with the Gryffindors he used to bully.

Jason Isaacs, who played Draco’s dad Lucius Malfoy in the film series, commented on the photo, “It’s like the front cover of Orthodontist Monthly.”

Watson replied, “It’s true, our teeth do look excellent!”

RELATED: Fred and George Weasley Actors Reveal the Unlikely Slytherin They’re Still Tight With

The cast has gotten together on several occasions over the years. Just this past January, Watson shared the stage with Robert Pattinson at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards to present the award for the best limited series or TV movie category. Pattinson took on the role of Cedric Diggory in 2005’s Goblet of Fire, the fourth installment in the franchise.

James and Oliver Phelps — that’s Fred and George Weasley — told PEOPLE ahead of Universal Orlando’s A Celebration of Harry Potter in January that cast members still get together regularly.

“It is like having friends from college who you don’t see all the time but when you do it is like you’ve never been apart,” James explained.