Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Breaks Olivier Awards Record with 9 Prizes

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won a record nine prizes at Sunday’s Olivier Awards in London, including Best New Play.

The show, which picks up 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, also took home awards for best actor (Jamie Parker, who plays Harry Potter), best supporting actor (Anthony Boyle, who plays Scorpius Malfoy), best supporting actress (Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione Granger), and best director (John Tiffany), among others.

Written by Jack Thorne, from a story by Thorne, Tiffany, and J.K. Rowling, the West End production is set to make its way to Broadway in the spring of 2018.

On Twitter, Rowling praised the Olivier Awards wins, expressing regret that she couldn’t attend the ceremony herself.

I couldn't be more delighted for our immensely talented cast and creative team. Wish I could have been there. Thank you #OlivierAwards! 😃⭐️ https://t.co/52koaCdjdn — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 9, 2017

This article originally appeared in Ew.com