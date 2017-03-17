The wife of Harry Potter actor Jim Tavaré gave fans a health update on Facebook Thursday following her husband’s car accident that left him with multiple injuries, including a broken neck.

Laura, the actor’s wife, wrote that he was “moved to a less critical ward” after spending 15 days in intensive care.

“He’s awake and doing really well,” she wrote. “He says ‘Sorry my hands can’t type, but thanks guys for all the well wishes. You are all so kind. I’m looking forward to getting out of here, but not looking forward to the medical bills.'”

Tavaré, 53, was involved in a serious car accident following a head-on collision. He had a broken neck, a punctured lung, 15 broken ribs, fractures in both breastbones and multiple breaks in his right leg.

The actor and comedian was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in England, and appeared as Tom, the owner of the Leaky Cauldron, in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

He also cowrote and starred in the BAFTA-winning series The Sketch Show. His wife did not reveal details of where the accident took place, but Tavaré spends most of his time in Los Angeles, according to The Guardian.