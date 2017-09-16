Harry Dean Stanton's Most Memorable Roles from Cool Hand Luke to Twin Peaks

Harry Dean Stanton, whose film and television career has spanned more than 60 years, has died at the age of 91. A family spokesperson confirmed the actor died in Los Angeles on Friday, Sept. 17, from natural causes. The World War II veteran starred in such legendary and genre-defining films as Alien, The Godfather Part II, and Pretty in Pink. Most recently, he reprised his role as the trailer park guardian Carl Rodd in Twin Peaks: The Return. His final lead performance will be featured in the upcoming film Lucky. Ahead, look back on some of Stanton's most memorable appearances.