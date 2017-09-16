Movies

Harry Dean Stanton's Most Memorable Roles from Cool Hand Luke to Twin Peaks

Stanton died of natural causes at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles Friday

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images; Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME; Everett Collection

Harry Dean Stanton: A career in photos

Harry Dean Stanton, whose film and television career has spanned more than 60 years, has died at the age of 91. A family spokesperson confirmed the actor died in Los Angeles on Friday, Sept. 17, from natural causes. The World War II veteran starred in such legendary and genre-defining films as Alien, The Godfather Part II, and Pretty in Pink. Most recently, he reprised his role as the trailer park guardian Carl Rodd in Twin Peaks: The Return. His final lead performance will be featured in the upcoming film Lucky. Ahead, look back on some of Stanton's most memorable appearances.

Warner Bros

Harry Dean Stanton in 1967's Cool Hand Luke

Cool Hand Luke (1967) (screen grab)

Paramount

Harry Dean Stanton in 1974's The Godfather Part II

THE GODFATHER: PART II, Harry Dean Stanton, 1974

Everett Collection

Harry Dean Stanton in 1979's Alien

ALIEN, Harry Dean Stanton, 1979, TM & Copyright (c) 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved.

Everett Collection

Harry Dean Stanton with Kurt Russell in 1981's Escape From New York

ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK, Kurt Russell, Harry Dean Stanton, 1981

Everett Collection

Harry Dean Stanton in 1984's Repo Man

REPO MAN, Harry Dean Stanton, 1984

Everett Collection

Harry Dean Stanton in 1984's Paris, Texas

PARIS, TEXAS, Harry Dean Stanton, 1984, TM and Copyright (c) 20th Century-Fox Film Corp. All Rights Reserved

Everett Collection

Harry Dean Stanton with Molly Ringwald in 1986's Pretty in Pink

PRETTY IN PINK, Molly Ringwald, Harry Dean Stanton, 1986

Everett Collection

Harry Dean Stanton in 1992's Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

TWIN PEAKS: FIRE WALK WITH ME, Harry Dean Stanton, 1992, © New Line/courtesy Everett Collection

HBO

Harry Dean Stanton with Bill Paxton on HBO's Big Love

Big Love
L-R: Harry Dean Stanton, Bill Paxton

Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME

Harry Dean Stanton with Mädchen Amick on Showtime's Twin Peaks: The Return

TWIN PEAKS
Episode: "Part 11"
Harry Dean Stanton and M√?¬ßdchen Amick

