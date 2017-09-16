Movies
Harry Dean Stanton's Most Memorable Roles from Cool Hand Luke to Twin Peaks
Stanton died of natural causes at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles Friday, his agent confirmed to PEOPLE
By Derek Lawrence•@derekjlawrence
Harry Dean Stanton: A career in photos
Harry Dean Stanton, whose film and television career has spanned more than 60 years, has died at the age of 91. A family spokesperson confirmed the actor died in Los Angeles on Friday, Sept. 17, from natural causes. The World War II veteran starred in such legendary and genre-defining films as Alien, The Godfather Part II, and Pretty in Pink. Most recently, he reprised his role as the trailer park guardian Carl Rodd in Twin Peaks: The Return. His final lead performance will be featured in the upcoming film Lucky. Ahead, look back on some of Stanton's most memorable appearances.
Harry Dean Stanton in 1967's Cool Hand Luke
Cool Hand Luke (1967) (screen grab)
Harry Dean Stanton in 1974's The Godfather Part II
THE GODFATHER: PART II, Harry Dean Stanton, 1974
Harry Dean Stanton in 1979's Alien
ALIEN, Harry Dean Stanton, 1979, TM & Copyright (c) 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved.
Harry Dean Stanton with Kurt Russell in 1981's Escape From New York
ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK, Kurt Russell, Harry Dean Stanton, 1981
Harry Dean Stanton in 1984's Repo Man
REPO MAN, Harry Dean Stanton, 1984
Harry Dean Stanton in 1984's Paris, Texas
PARIS, TEXAS, Harry Dean Stanton, 1984, TM and Copyright (c) 20th Century-Fox Film Corp. All Rights Reserved
Harry Dean Stanton with Molly Ringwald in 1986's Pretty in Pink
PRETTY IN PINK, Molly Ringwald, Harry Dean Stanton, 1986
Harry Dean Stanton in 1992's Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me
TWIN PEAKS: FIRE WALK WITH ME, Harry Dean Stanton, 1992, © New Line/courtesy Everett Collection
Harry Dean Stanton with Bill Paxton on HBO's Big Love
Big Love
L-R: Harry Dean Stanton, Bill Paxton
Harry Dean Stanton with Mädchen Amick on Showtime's Twin Peaks: The Return
TWIN PEAKS
Episode: "Part 11"
Harry Dean Stanton and M√?¬ßdchen Amick
This article originally appeared on Ew.com