Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Wilde and More Pay Tribute to ‘One of the Very Best’ Harry Dean Stanton

Harry Dean Stanton, a unique actor whose diverse performances spanned the gamut of film and television history, has died at the age of 91.

The actor, who starred in Big Love, died of natural causes at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles Friday, Stanton’s agent confirmed to PEOPLE, adding, “Harry Dean is survived by family and friends who loved him.”

Through his acting credits, Stanton worked with some of the best in the business, most recently reprising his role as Carl Rodd in Twin Peaks: The Return. His filmography left a meaningful impact on Hollywood, influencing and inspiring the lives of both those he worked with and many of his fans who went on to become actors, directors, and more.

As the news broke Friday afternoon, many mourned his death and commemorated his legacy on social media; actors from John Gallagher Jr. to Andie MacDowell and behind-the-scenes luminaries like Joss Whedon shared their memories of the actor, who many called “legendary.”

The official Twin Peaks account also shared an official statement from series creator David Lynch, saying, “There’s nobody like Harry Dean. Everyone loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond great) — and a great human being — so great to be around him!!!”

Jon Cryer, who worked with Stanton on Pretty in Pink, tweeted, “Was an honor, man” with a black-and-white photograph of the two on set in 1986. Stanton also later appeared as himself on an episode of Cryer’s sitcom Two and a Half Men.

Read below for a sampling of tweets honoring the late actor.

Harry Dean Stanton was the definition of cool. On Alpha Dog, he wouldn't leave a room w/o saying, "Love ya. Mean it." Such a great guy. RIP — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) September 15, 2017

RIP to the legendary Harry Dean Stanton. Impossible to cover his legacy in brief but here's a few favs: 'Alien', 'Paris Texas', 'Repo Man'. pic.twitter.com/tKglu0Bemv — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 15, 2017

I loved Harry Dean Stanton!!! He was intelligent, sensitive and beloved #RIP — Andie MacDowell (@AndieMacDowell3) September 15, 2017

Harry Dean Stanton is smoking in the heavens. pic.twitter.com/2u6sEKAK69 — Greg Proops (@GregProops) September 15, 2017

RIP Harry Dean Stanton, who lived quite a life. Because the life of a Repo Man is always intense. — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) September 15, 2017

Never a dull moment.

Can't imagine telling him to rest. pic.twitter.com/N2gpgKGBeV — Joss Whedon (@joss) September 15, 2017

Aww. RIP Harry Dean Stanton, one of the great faces/voices/presences. ENDLESS credits, always welcome. Double bill REPO MAN and PARIS TEXAS. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 15, 2017

My first, and most enduring memory of Harry Dean Stanton is (and always will be) from Alien. pic.twitter.com/coVa0ygIj3 — Michael Gladis (@MichaelGladis) September 15, 2017

RIP, Mr Harry Dean Stanton. Your humanity made us feel every ache you ached across the… https://t.co/6tHwi9gxrP — Robert Baker (@slyhuckleberry) September 15, 2017

Oh man. RIP Harry Dean Stanton. What a legend. One of the very best. https://t.co/bPQal7euPZ — John Gallagher, Jr. (@JohnGallagherJr) September 15, 2017

My favorite Harry Dean Stanton movie: Cool Hand Luke. Closely followed by Repo Man. We were lucky to have him for 91 years. #RIP — Piper Kerman (@Piper) September 15, 2017

Harry Dean Stanton was a wonderful man, kind and full of humor. He was also a great actor. Goodbye, Harry Dean. Rest in peace. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) September 15, 2017

RIP Harry Dean Stanton. What an actor! — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) September 15, 2017

He's heading north at 110 per. #RIPHarryDeanStanton — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 15, 2017

Harry Dean was just plain special. Nobody like him. RIP and have a drink on me. https://t.co/s21oTbCvzz — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) September 15, 2017

Met Harry Dean Stanton once in Austin, had a good conversation while he ate @amandashires enchiladas he'd offered to hold while she played. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) September 15, 2017

Rest in peace, sweet man. So honored to have known you and worked with you. 👑😎❤️ https://t.co/BwXPwdy8HQ — Beth Grant (@BethGrantActor) September 15, 2017

Harry Dean Stanton had the best line in CHRISTINE: "I'm selling' this shithole and buyin' a condo." Rest in peace, HD. You were great. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 15, 2017

Goodnight, Harry. Follow the light. It's right there waiting for you.#HarryDeanStanton — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) September 16, 2017

Director Edgar Wright wrote, “RIP to the legendary Harry Dean Stanton. Impossible to cover his legacy in brief but here’s a few favs: ‘Alien’, ‘Paris Texas’, ‘Repo Man’,” in his tribute to the late great actor.

