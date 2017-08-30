Harrison Ford Reveals Truth About Blade Runner Accident with Ryan Gosling: 'He Walked into My Fist!'

Harrison Ford wants to clear the air about the accidental altercation he had with Ryan Gosling on the Blade Runner 2049 set.

Gosling told GQ that Ford punched him in the face during a fight scene.

In an interview in the new issue of PEOPLE, Ford, 75, responds to Gosling’s account with his signature dry humor.

“He walked into my fist,” Ford says in the annual Fall Movie Preview. “My hand was slightly injured, but I didn’t hold it against him.”

The Star Wars icon has a few more revelations about Gosling, 36.

“Mr. Gosling, yeah, I thought was odd that he insisted on being called Mr. Gosling, but I got over it,” Ford jokes. “Mr. Gosling is always prepared, has very inventive ideas and he’s very articulate about them. He’s a great pleasure to work with.”

Blade Runner 2049 takes place 30 years after the Ridley Scott-directed 1982 original, which starred Ford as a detective hunting for androids in a bleak future version of Los Angeles. Ford re-watched the movie part of his preparation for the sequel.

What surprised Ford most about revisiting the classic sci-fi noir?

“How young and good-looking I was,” he quips. “I’m kidding. I thought the film held up very well and that I was reminded of how prescient it was, in terms of foreshadowing some of the circumstances of our lives that we now face.”

Ford hints that 2049 develops some of the elements set up by the original film in “a very interesting way,” he says. “Like the first one, it’s rather complex, perhaps a little bit more linear. It’s got a very strong emotional story and I’m very pleased with it.”

So what is his Agent Rick Deckard up to 30 years later?

“Oh, you’ve hit on the one thing I don’t want to talk about,” he says. “I think that’s the whole essence of the film, why not preserve that for the audience?”

Blade Runner 2049 opens Oct. 6.