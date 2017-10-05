Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling are one giggly pair.

Ford, 75, and Gosling, 36, struggled to contain their laughter during an appearance on the UK talk show This Morning. The two laughed their way through the interview while talking about their upcoming film Blade Runner 2049.

The fun started after host Alison Hammond admitted that she’d “never seen” the original 1982 film.

“I appreciate your candor,” Gosling said as he burst into laughter.

Once the interview was officially ready to start, Gosling cracked open a miniature bottle of whiskey and poured it into his cup.

“I feel like that is where this is headed,” he said, as a typically straight-faced Ford cracked up next to him.

From there, the group struggled to get through a single question seriously. When Hammond asked Ford what his reaction was when he was asked to return to the famous film, he replied: “Show me the money!”

At one point, Gosling even jokingly walked off set to assist the cameramen when he felt ignored.

“I don’t know what to say now, is this an interview?” he joked. “Do you need help with the cameras?”

And as the group sipped on their morning cocktails, Hammond managed to get Ford and Gosling to harmonize with one another.

Needless to say, the interview was both bizarre and amazing. Watch the hilarious clip above!

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters Oct. 6.