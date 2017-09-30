Watch Harrison Ford Forget Ryan Gosling’s Name 3 Times in the Same Hilarious Interview

Harrison Ford was a star before Ryan Gosling was even in grade school and Ford hasn’t forgotten that — but he has forgotten Gosling’s name.

On Friday night’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, Ford forgot his Blade Runner 2049 costar’s name three times in a matter of seconds.

“They finally came up with a good story,” Ford, 75, said, explaining the process of how he got involved in the upcoming sci-fi movie reboot. “And as I read it, I read about the character that umm…Ry, Ryan,” the veteran Star Wars actor said with his signature dry humor, turning to Gosling to ask, “Ryan?”

“It’s Ryan, yeah,” Gosling, 36, confirmed.

“Ryan,” Ford said, continuing his story while the audience burst into laughter.

“I called the producers and I said this is great, can’t wait to get blah blah blah , and what a great part — why don’t we see if we can get um…” Ford said, again turning to Gosling for confirmation of the actor’s name.

“Ryan,” Gosling said, not betraying even a hint of a smile.

“Ryan,” Ford repeated. “Ryan Gosling.”

“Did you say Rosling?” Gosling asked his costar.

“Gosling,” Ford repeated, before pretending to forget the actor’s name one last time. “Ryan…um Ryan…Ryan Gosling.”

RELATED VIDEO: Harrison Ford Is Now The Highest-Grossing Actor In The Country

Blade Runner 2049 takes place 30 years after the Ridley Scott-directed 1982 original, which starred Ford as a detective hunting for androids in a bleak future version of Los Angeles.

Ford’s dry humor was also on display when he told PEOPLE about that time he accidentally ended up punching Gosling in the face during a fight scene.

“He walked into my fist,” Ford said. “My hand was slightly injured, but I didn’t hold it against him.”

The action movie icon has a few more revelations about Gosling.

“Mr. Gosling, yeah, I thought was odd that he insisted on being called Mr. Gosling, but I got over it,” Ford joked. “Mr. Gosling is always prepared, has very inventive ideas and he’s very articulate about them. He’s a great pleasure to work with.”

Blade Runner 2049 opens Oct. 6.