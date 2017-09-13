Harrison Ford Breaks Silence on Carrie Fisher's Memoir Detailing Their Star Wars Affair: 'It Was Strange for Me'

Carrie Fisher’s memoir is not on Harrison Ford’s reading list. In what would be her final book, last year’s The Princess Diarist, the late actress detailed an affair she had with Harrison Ford on the set of 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope when she was 19. At the time, the 33-year-old Ford was married to Mary Marquardt, with whom he had 2 children.

“It was strange. For me,” Ford, who had yet to comment on the revelation, told GQ in an article published Wednesday.

The notoriously private actor kept his answers short while discussing the memoir. Asked if he had any warning that Fisher would include him in the book, Ford said, “Um, to a degree. Yes.”

As for his thoughts on the inclusion, Ford offered, “Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know. You know, with Carrie’s untimely passing, I don’t really feel that it’s a subject that I want to discuss.”

When asked if it would be alright to ask how he felt about it, Ford quipped, “Yes. You can ask me.”

But is it a subject he’d like to broach? “No,” said Ford.