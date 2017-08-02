Happy Second Anniversary! Why Justin Theroux Can Still Make Jennifer Aniston Blush

Two years and counting!

On the eve of their two-year wedding anniversary on Aug. 5, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux “still very much act like newlyweds,” an Aniston source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

At their L.A. home, which they share with their dogs, the two enjoy hosting dinner parties for their friends, working out and cooking together. “They love to laugh and share a wicked sense of humor,” adds an entertainment source. “It’s possible that this marriage would not have worked as well if they were in their 20s, but they aren’t. They are great friends and have total respect for each other.”

Despite their busy work schedules — Theroux, 45, was recently in Australia for several months shooting the final season of his hit HBO series, The Leftovers, and Aniston, 48, has signed on to star in a new TV series alongside Reese Witherspoon in a new TV series that is being shopped — the couple have found a rhythm to their life together since marrying in August 2015. “Jen realized that you can be happily married without being together 24/7,” says the Aniston source.

After time apart, “they have so much to catch up on and it makes their marriage more exciting,” the source adds. “Justin can still make Jen blush. She still talks about how she finds him very sexy. Not seeing each other every day makes them appreciate each other more.”