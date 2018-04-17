Happy Birthday, Jennifer Garner! Inside Her Big Career Moves — From HBO to Instagram

Birthday girl Jennifer Garner is on top of the world.

The Alias star, turning 46 today, is busier than ever with a slate of promising new projects, a rising social media following — and a crusade to change the lives of children in America.

The actress, who shares three children with her ex Ben Affleck, celebrated her birthday over the weekend with a low-key family celebration. Although Affleck wasn’t there, the two continue to happily co-parent their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

Garner also recently played a parent in the teen romance Love, Simon. Her role as a parent to a high school-aged teen who is struggling to tell his loved ones he’s gay is one Garner felt deeply connected to.

“I’ve played a mom quite a bit and I actually love it,” the actress previously told PEOPLE. “No stakes are higher, nothing matters more than your kids, so it raises the dramatic license in your mind for what you’re doing.”

Love, Simon Ben Rothstein

With the film now out in theaters, Garner has no plans of slowing down.

Next up is the revenge thriller Peppermint, in which she plays a woman who wakes from a coma and avenges the murders of her husband and daughter. It comes out Sept. 7.

She’s also returning to the small screen with a new HBO comedy series called Camping from Girls writers and executive producers Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

Garner will play Kathryn, a controlling wife who goes on a camping trip with her husband for his 45th birthday. The celebration quickly gets derailed when Kathryn’s sister, ex-best friend and a free-spirited stranger all join the trip. Konner and Dunham have described Garner’s role as “messy, tough and provocative and really really fun.”

“We love Jennifer’s restraint and comedic timing,” they added, “and we can’t wait for the warmth and intelligence she’ll bring to our central character, Kathryn.”

On top of her acting work, Garner also has found time to become to become a pro at social media.

Since joining Instagram in 2017, Garner has racked up over 1.4 million followers. A lot of her popularity can be credited to her video series “Pretend Cooking Show,” in which she keeps her fans entertained with cooking demonstrations and culinary fails. The series has even earned the stamp of approval from Food Network Star’s Ina Garten.

“I love her videos so much,” Garten told PEOPLE. “She is adorable and smart and not at all performing — that’s just who she is. I just think she’s really special.”

The actress also uses Instagram as a way to show off her silly side. Her hilarious response to her now-infamous Oscars reaction gif and her adorable birthday wish to pal Reese Witherspoon were especially popular with fans.

In addition, Garner has used the social media platform to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her organic baby food line Once Upon a Farm, which she cofounded in 2017 with Cassandra Curtis, Ari Raz and former Annie’s president John Foraker. Earlier this month, she took to her Instagram to show off the company’s headquarters in southern California.

In recent months, Garner has made multiple trips to Capitol Hill to call for more funding towards childhood education programs. Most recently, the actress and Save the Children trustee visited a D.C. area classroom and spoke at a Senate Finance Committee panel on behalf of the organization. She later documented her trip on Instagram, where she shared a sweet video of herself playing with the kids and several photos.

“I was reminded of the magic of #Headstart and #EarlyHeadstarton today’s visit to #Educare in Washington D.C with @savethechildren,” Garner, 45, wrote. “75% of the families at this preschool/pre-K/daycare have household incomes at or below $9,000 [per] year! In Metropolitan D.C.! In these bright, cheerful, happily chaotic classrooms you’d never know — kids were too busy learning and growing, not to mention showing me the ropes.”