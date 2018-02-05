Here's Han! Watch the Teaser for the First Solo: A Star Wars Story Trailer

Young Solo is here.

The highly anticipated teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story — the new Ron Howard-directed film following Han Solo’s early days — finally dropped Sunday during Sunday’s Super Bowl LII. after months of keeping fans waiting.

The full trailer, set for release on Monday, is expected to offer more details about the new movie. But from the teaser alone, fans got to see a glimpse at Emilia Clarke (Qi’Ra), Woody Harrelson (Tobias Beckett), Atlanta‘s Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian), and Hail, Caesar! actor Alden Ehrenreich — who takes on the title role originated by Harrison Ford in 1977’s Star Wars.

Lucasfilm previously released a new plot synopsis for the film that shed a little more light on the story, which takes place several years before Han had his fateful meeting with Luke Skywalker and Ben Kenobi in that Tatooine cantina.

Alden Ehrenreich in Solo: A Star Wars Story LucasFilm

Here’s how the studio describes it:

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story, also starring Westworld‘s Thandie Newton, hits theaters May 25.