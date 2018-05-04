Ever wonder how Han Solo and Chewbacca first teamed up?

In a new clip from Solo: A Star Wars Story — released on Star Wars Day May 4 (May the fourth be with you…) — fans finally get to see what happened when Han Solo and Chewbacca joined forces for the first time to fly the Millennium Falcon together.

Chewbacca steps in to help Han pilot the ship to safety when they find themselves flying in less than friendly skies.

“Since when did you learn to fly?” Solo, played by Hail, Caesar! actor Alden Ehrenreich, asks, before learning that his new co-pilot is actually 190 years old.

“190 years old? You look great,” Solo replies.

And just like that, a legendary partnership was born.

Directed by Ron Howard, Solo follows a young Han Solo as he meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and gets his hands on the iconic Millennium Falcon — several years before his fateful meeting with Luke Skywalker and Ben Kenobi in that Tatooine cantina.

“You get to watch him become who he is,” Ehrenreich says of his character in a sneak peek at an upcoming PeopleTV special about the film, which is filled with exclusive interviews with the cast and behind-the-scenes details.

Also new for Star Wars Day: See Han Solo and Lando face off in a bet for the Millennium Falcon in an exclusive 360° immersive experience that contains a couple of Easter eggs.

“If you watch and listen carefully, you’ll hear some things that aren’t going to appear in the movie,” explained Solo VFX supervisor Rob Bredow, who helped create the experience.

