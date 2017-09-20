Halle Berry Celebrates 2 Million Instagram Followers with Cheeky Bathroom Photo

Halle Berry has been opening up about the most intimate moments of her life on social media, recently making it Instagram official with boyfriend Alexander Grant (aka Alex Da Kid). So it makes sense that she’s celebrating hitting a milestone on the photo-sharing platform with a very personal post.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner passed the 2 million follower mark on Instagram Tuesday, and celebrated the occasion by posting a cheeky black-and-white photo of herself.

In the picture, Berry feigns shock as a photographer catches her sitting on a toilet just as she reaches back for some toilet paper. Wearing a light-colored fur coat and dark pants around her ankles, Berry manages to somehow still look glamorous. A single glass of red wine sits next to her foot.

“When 2M followers walk in on you,” Berry wrote in the photo’s caption, adding a laughing face emoji. “Love to all of you!”

Berry was seen wearing a little more clothes earlier on Tuesday, when she was photographed out on a romantic date night with Grant in London.

Their outing came just hours after she shared a picture of the two on Instagram, which she captioned “My Balance.”

The British-born producer, 35, has worked with heavy hitters like Dr. Dre, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Rihanna and Diddy.

This marks Berry’s first relationship since separating from French actor Olivier Martinez and finalizing their divorce in December 2016.

The actress shares 9-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and 3-year-old son Maceo Robert with Martinez. Berry was also previously married to baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1996 and musician Eric Benet from 2001 to 2003.