Halle Berry Rails Against Flurry of Romance Rumors Fueled by Social Media: 'Suddenly I Am Dating 100 People'

Halle Berry isn’t letting social media rumors get in her way anymore.

The Oscar winner appeared at the Cannes Lions festival in France on Tuesday to talk about connecting with fans through her various platforms — and how the Internet can quickly spread rumors about her personal life.

“If I am having dinner with a friend, and a man comes up and asks to take a picture, most times I will always say, ‘Of course!’ ” the actress said, according to Page Six. “But then that person posts the picture on social media as if I am dating that person, and suddenly I am dating, like, 100 people. It seems silly … but I think that is frustrating [about] social media.”

She added, “Social media is empowering in many ways, but the part that is concerning for me, especially with my personal brand, is that that power can be misused. It can be a brand killer.”

To combat this, the actress announced that she is relaunching Halleworld, her fan site that ran in the early 2000s. The new iteration of the online community will feature more fan interaction — and Berry hopes that will lead to an open forum where constructive conversations can happen.

“What makes America great is that we have the right to have an opinion, we have the right to agree to disagree, but I think we do need a place today for people to come together and have real conversation,” said Berry, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Based on where we are now with this great divide in our country, and it’s my obligation as an artist, to start providing that forum for people to talk things out and bring us a little bit closer.”