Inside Olivier Martinez’s Life After Split from Halle Berry: ‘He Never Expected to Be Divorced’

Olivier Martinez is focusing on his son with Halle Berry in the wake of their split as a source says he never wanted to divorce.

“He always hoped that they could work things out. He never expected to be divorced,” a source close to Martinez, 50, tells PEOPLE. “He and Halle always had a very passionate relationship. There was a lot of arguing, but also a lot of love.”

Berry, 50 and Martinez split in October 2015 after two years of marriage. News of the finalized divorce broke earlier this week and the couple has agreed to share physical and legal custody of their 3-year-old son Maceo, according to TMZ.

The source says that Martinez plans to remain a part of Maceo’s life — “He loves being a dad,” the insider tells PEOPLE.

Halle Berry Slams Instagram Troll Who Criticized Photo of Her Kids: ‘I’m Not at All Ashamed’ of My Children

“Olivier will continue to live in [Los Angeles] so he can spend as much time with his son,” the source adds. “He has been working, but only on smaller projects. Olivier doesn’t want to do bigger projects that will keep him out of Los Angeles for a long time.”

Berry and Martinez have remained friends since their split, spending time together with Maceo and 8-year-old Nahla, Berry’s daughter with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. They even went on a family vacation to Mexico in March.

“They are devoted to their children and co-parent quite amicably,” a source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE. “That is their new normal.”

The source says that Martinez is upset that the marriage is over, but “Maceo will continue to be Olivier’s world.”

As for the French actor’s love life, the insider tells PEOPLE Martinez is single and “doesn’t seem to care about dating.”

In October, Berry told Extra that she is in a good place following the difficult split.

“I just feel happy, you know? I’ve arrived at a really good place once again, that’s always good news,” the actress said. “Down time, dark times, don’t last forever — the sun is out again and it feels great.”