Halle Berry, 51, Steps Out with 35-Year-Old New Boyfriend Alex Da Kid Hours After Going Instagram Official

Halle Berry isn’t wasting any time introducing her new man to the world.

The Oscar winner stepped out with her boyfriend, music producer Alexander Grant — aka Alex Da Kid — on Tuesday for a romantic date night in London. The two walked arm-in-arm as they entered a restaurant.

The actress, 51, wore a pair of black pants with a matching top and a green coat for the night out, while her beau kept his look simple in a pair of gray sweatpants and a white shirt.

The outing comes just hours after Berry went Instagram official with the music producer.

“My Balance,” she captioned the intimate shot.

My balance A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

The British-born producer, 35, has worked with heavy hitters like Dr. Dre, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Rihanna and Diddy.

This marks Berry’s first relationship since separating from French actor Olivier Martinez and finalizing their divorce in December 2016.

The actress shares 9-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and 3-year-old son Maceo Robert with Martinez. Berry was also previously married to baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1996 and musician Eric Benet from 2001 to 2003.