Halle Berry Explains Why She's 'Enjoying' Taking a Break from Dating: 'My Life Is So Full'

Halle Berry is “taking a little break” from dating, and she’s learning a lot about herself in the process.

The Oscar winner, 50, is opening up about the single life on The Jess Cagle Interview with PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief, where she was promoting her new film Kidnap, an action-packed thriller about a mother’s mission to save her kidnapped child.

“I’ve been enjoying that,” she says of taking a dating hiatus. “I’m just with my kids and I’m really taking time to think and reflect, and trying to figure out how to make different choices and just have a minute to be with myself.”

She adds, “I think this is proving to be a really valuable time. I never really took time like this to be with myself.”

Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez split in October 2015 after two years of marriage. She has two kids from previous relationships, 3-year-old Maceo with Martinez and 8-year-old Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. The actress was also previously married to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and David Justice from 1992 to 1997. Her divorce from Martinez was finalized in December.

Asked what she’s learned being on her own, the actress says, “That I can be alone. And that’s been a big lesson for me. I’m learning that I’m fearless, because I had so many fears as I went through my third divorce, I was afraid to do that. But I was more afraid living unhappy, so I faced that fear.”

She adds, “It’s teaching me to always live out loud, live your truth, don’t let fear stifle you. Don’t be afraid of what people will think about the choices you make. That we need to live for ourselves and live for our own individual happiness.”

Kidnap is now in theaters.