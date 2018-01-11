Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning and Lupita Nyong'o to Present at 2018 SAG Awards

The first star-studded list of presenters has been announced for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran will take to the stage on Jan. 21 in Los Angeles, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Berry, 51, has won twice at the SAG Awards, for Introducing Dorothy Dandridge in 1999 and Monster’s Ball in 2001.

Fanning, 23, became the youngest-ever individual SAG Award nominee for her supporting role I Am Sam at the age of 7. She introduced the SAG Awards’ tribute to child actors in 2002 and presented the SAG Life Achievement Award to Shirley Temple Black in 2006.

Nyong’o, 34, who’s starring in the upcoming Black Panther movie, won a SAG Award for 12 Years a Slave in 2013.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Venturelli/Getty; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Stone, 29, has won three times at the awards show for La La Land, Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and The Help.

Tran, who had her breakout performance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is a first-time presenter.

This year’s nominees were announced in December, with The Big Sick, Get Out and Lady Bird raking in nods for film awards, and shows like This Is Us and Big Little Lies scoring for television.

Kristen Bell will serve as the first-ever host of the SAG Awards, it was announced in December. The show’s presenters will be predominantly women.

“I feel pretty strongly about the women’s movement. Women stepped forward in such a huge way in this last year,” Kathy Connell, the show’s executive producer, previously told the New York Times. “I want to salute women who are coming forward to speak at a very difficult time about very difficult subjects at great risk to themselves.”

The 24th Annual SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.