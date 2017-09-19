Halle Berry Cozies Up to Mystery Man She Calls Her 'Balance' in Intimate Instagram Post

My balance A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Does Halle Berry have a new man in her life?

The Oscar winner posted a picture of her cozying up to a mystery man on her Instagram Tuesday, creating speculation that the 51-year-old has a new boyfriend. The actress fueled the rumors by referring to the man in the intimate shot as her “balance.”

Fans have pointed out he bares a striking resemblance to music producer Alex da Kid. The British-born producer, whose real name is Alexander Grant, has worked with heavy hitters like Dr. Dre, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Rihanna and Diddy.

Berry recently told PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle that she was “taking a little break” from dating after her divorce to French actor Olivier Martinez.

“I’ve been enjoying that,” she said of taking a dating hiatus. “I’m just with my kids and I’m really taking time to think and reflect, and trying to figure out how to make different choices and just have a minute to be with myself.”

The actress shares 9-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and 3-year-old son Maceo Robert with Martinez. This would be her first relationship since separating from Martinez and finalizing their divorce in December 2016.

Berry was previously married to baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1996 and musician Eric Benet from 2001 to 2003.