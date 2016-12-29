Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Finalize Divorce: Report

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez are officially divorced, according to TMZ.

The former couple has agreed to share physical and legal custody of 3-year-old Maceo, reports the website. The property settlement remains unresolved.

Berry and Martinez, both 50, split in October 2015 after two years of marriage.

And despite filing for divorce within days of one another, Berry was listed as the petitioner in the final documents, reports TMZ.

The pair have remained friends since the breakup, sharing time with Maceo and Nahla, 8, Berry’s daughter with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. They even went on a family vacation together in March.

“They are devoted to their children and co-parent quite amicably,” a source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE. “That is their new normal.”