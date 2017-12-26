Hailee Steinfeld Attempts to Recreate Mean Girls Christmas Dance Before Bursting into Laughter

It seems Hailee Steinfeld knows everything about Mean Girls.

The Pitch Perfect 3 star shared a video of herself dancing to “Jingle Bell Rock” on Instagram Monday with choreography from the classic Tina Fey film.

While the singer and actress, 21, wasn’t wearing the red and white outfit that Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams wore in the film, she did shine in a glittery mini dress with bell sleeves.

“If you know…you know,” Steinfeld wrote in the caption of her video. “MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!.”

The star had the choreography down until she burst out laughing when she turned to the side and gyrated.

Despite her attempts, the Oscar-nominated actress does have the vocals and the dance moves to pull off the scene as fans can next see her opposite Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson in the final Pitch Perfect film.

In an exclusive featurette from the upcoming third installment, Kendrick, Wilson Brittany Snow and Anna Camp lead their a capella group, The Barden Bellas, in a challenge against their USO tour competitors in the best way they know how — with a riff-off.

“Guys we’ve never competed against bands that actually have instruments, so what’s the plan?” Kendrick’s character, Beca, tells the Bellas before Steinfeld reassures them saying, “Let’s just do what we do.”

But the Bellas have three tough rivals to face, including all-girl rock band Evermoist led by Ruby Rose‘s rocker alter-ego Calamity, hip-hop artist Young Sparrow and country band Saddle Up, played by the members of a real-life bluegrass band, Whiskey Shivers.

The Bellas’ setlist features hits from Pink’s “Get the Party Started” and R. Kelly’s “Ignition” while the opposing groups combined their vocal strengths to perform Avicii and Aloe Blacc’s “Wake Me Up.”