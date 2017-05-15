Hackers Pirate Disney's Latest Pirates of the Caribbean Film and Demand a Ransom

Online pirates have reportedly pirated Disney’s new Pirate of the Caribbean film, and they’re asking for a whole lot of booty in return for keeping it off the Internet.

Hackers who claim to have stolen Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales are asking for a massive amount of online currency (bitcoins) in return for not releasing the film online before it hits theaters on May 26, according to Deadline.

The website notes that the FBI is already working with Disney, which will not pay the ransom.

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the incident had occurred to ABC employees during a town hall meeting in New York Monday, although he did not reveal which movie the ransom hackers claim to have, Deadline reports.

Hackers have reportedly threatened to release pieces of the film if their demands are not met.

Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Netflix recently experienced a similar situation, when hackers released 10 episodes of the next season of Orange Is the New Black online after the streaming service refused to pay a ransom.

The Pirates of the Caribbean has earned Disney a lot of buried treasure since 2003, raking in over $3.72 billion worldwide.