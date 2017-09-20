Gwyneth Paltrow Sounds Off on Goop Haters: 'If You Want to F--- with Me, Bring Your A Game'

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking off the gloves.

The actress, 44, has been fiercely defending her controversial lifestyle brand Goop as of late — especially since the recent launch of Goop Magazine — and she continued to taunt her haters in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m interested in criticism based on fact, not on projections,” she said. “If you want to f— with me, bring your A game.”

Earlier this month, the star-turned-wellness guru defended her brand as a surprise guest on The Late Late Show. Paltrow stood behind host James Corden as he relentlessly mocked Goop, which offers controversial health advice for women — and its new magazine, which featured Paltrow wearing nothing but mud on its debut cover.

“The cover features Gwyneth Paltrow lying down in mud,” Corden joked. “I can’t believe Gwyneth Paltrow beat out the competition to be on the cover of the new Gwyneth Paltrow magazine.”

He even mocked the cover, changing its name to Poop – “We actually fixed the cover to be more appropriate,” he quipped.

Goop magazine is here. Millions of thanks to the incredible teams @goop and @condenast. On newstands and also in link

Poking even more fun at the star, Corden said, “Pretending to be down to earth has been Gwyneth Paltrow’s best performance yet.”

That’s when Paltrow chimed in, saying, “Hi, James. Just wanted to stop by.” She added, “James, I mean, to be fair, I think you’re being a little harsh. There are a lot of people that listen to the advice that we give in Goop.”

Members of Corden’s crew then proceeded to demonstrate some of Goop’s lifestyle recommendations like “grounding” — the website claims walking barefoot could cure insomnia — and “vaginal steaming” — which doctors have previously told PEOPLE is “probably not good for your vagina.”

Nevertheless, Paltrow has already opened up her first Goop brick and mortar location in Los Angeles, and is even setting her sights on TV.

During her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paltrow announced plans to launch a show with the working title of The Radical Wellness Show.

“I would be going into the field and talking to any number of doctors, scientists, civilians, people in crisis in Flint, Michigan, where there is something to uncover and confront about wellness,” she explained. “We would want it to feel more Vice-y in its vibe, but we’re just in the brainstorming phase.”

But don’t expect an entire Goop network.

“Dude, then I’ll be hospitalized,” she joked.