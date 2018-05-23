Gwyneth Paltrow Says She ‘Sometimes’ Smoke Weed: ‘It’s Legal in California!’

Gwyneth Paltrow is high on California living.

The actress and lifestyle guru, 45, admitted that she smokes marijuana on occasion during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

“Sometimes,” she revealed, after being prompted by Stern. “It’s legal now in California,” she explained.

When Stern asked if her famous engagement party guests, which included Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz and Reese Witherspoon, smoked with her that day, Paltrow noted that Hudson “doesn’t smoke because she’s pregnant.”

She added, “We weren’t smoking weed though. Not at the engagement party.”

While the drug remains federally illegal, recreational marijuana sales became legal in California on Jan. 1, after Proposition 64 was voted into law. Still, there are restrictions on purchasing marijuana.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck at their engagement party. Splash News

“The law permits adults 21 and up to buy 1 ounce of cannabis per day, which is enough material to fill a few dozen joints. You can alternately purchase up to 8 grams of cannabis concentrates found in marijuana edibles such as candies, brownies and breakfast bars,” according to Politifact.

After returning from a bachelorette getaway in Cabo, Mexico, with pals, Paltrow and her fiancé Brad Falchuk celebrated their engagement at the Los Angeles Theatre in April. The duo announced their engagement in January after three years of dating.

“We had a big engagement that was the big thing,” Paltrow told Stern. As for the wedding, she said, “I think we’ll do something very small.”

Paltrow previously opened up about her upcoming nuptials, saying she was excited to plan her wedding.

“I’m excited about everything!” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve never had a wedding before. [Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin eloped in 2003.] So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”