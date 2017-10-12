Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Touching Message to Her Daughter in Wake of Harvey Weinstein Accusations

Gwyneth Paltrow has a special message for her 13-year-old daughter Apple on International Day of the Girl.

The 45-year-old actress posted a smiling selfie with her eldest child on Instagram Wednesday, just one day after Paltrow spoke out against producer Harvey Weinstein for sexually harassing her when she was just 22.

“Everything I do in my life I do for this girl (and her brother),” the mom captioned the image. Paltrow also shares 11-year-old son Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

Speaking about her daughter in Harper’s Bazaar’s November cover story, Paltrow said she’s proud to be raising a bold person.

“I actually don’t need to encourage her to take risks. She likes to push herself; she wants to see how far she can get,” the Goop founder said. “It’s really inspiring to see that in a young woman.”

Paltrow is one of dozens of women coming forward this week to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct, telling the New York Times that the movie mogul made unwanted advances towards her in a hotel room when she was 22.

The encounter, which she said occurred after Weinstein hired her for the lead role in Emma, allegedly ended with him placing his hands on her and suggesting a massage. Paltrow’s then-boyfriend, Brad Pitt, then confronted Weinstein about the incident at a Hollywood party around 1995, a source told PEOPLE.

After the alleged confrontation, Paltrow told the Times that Weinstein called her and threatened her not to speak to anyone else about it. “I thought he was going to fire me,” she told the paper. “He screamed at me for a long time. It was brutal.”

Paltrow, who would go on to win a Best Actress Oscar in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love, “feels relieved and pleased to have spoken out,” said the source.

In response to the lengthy allegations made against Weinstein in the New Yorker and New York Times pieces, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

“Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

On Sunday, Weinstein was removed from his powerhouse film studio in the wake of the mounting allegations.