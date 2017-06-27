Movies
11 Times Gwyneth Paltrow Out-Gooped Herself
From bee-sting facials to healing stickers, here are the most controversial quotes and beauty endorsements from the actress and her lifestyle brand, Goop
By Brianne Tracy
10 Times the Pretty Little Liars Squad's IRL Friendship Made Our Hearts Melt Forever
1 of 11
"Jade Eggs for Your Yoni"
In January, Goop posted a story called “Better Sex: Jade Eggs for Your Yoni,” which claimed that these eggs — supposedly an ancient “guarded secret of Chinese royalty” used by queens and concubines — harness the “power to cleanse and clear,” making them “ideal for detox, too.” It also says putting a jade egg into your vagina for hours at a time can improve your sex life, balance your menstrual cycle and “intensify feminine energy,” among other things. But according to San Francisco-based ob-gyn Jen Gunter, "There's no such thing as magic," and these jade eggs can lead to infection.
2 of 11
Vaginal Steaming
Paltrow knows steaming your lady parts seems "insane," but after trying it out for herself at the Tikkun Spa in Santa Monica, she was "hooked." "The real golden ticket here is the Mugworth V-Steam," Paltrow wrote in a Goop post. "You sit on what is essentially a mini-throne, and a combination of infared and mugwort steam cleanses your uterus, et al." But according to Dr. Gunter, Paltrow’s medical claims surrounding the steams are just a bunch of hot air, at best. In a detailed post to her blog, Dr. Gunter warned, “Steam is probably not good for your vagina. Herbal steam is no better and quite possibly worse.”
3 of 11
$90 Vitamin Subscriptions
That's (literally) a lot of pills to swallow. After hearing from a “focus group” of women in her life — colleagues, pals and readers of Goop — who said they felt as exhausted and stressed as Paltrow, she teamed up with four functional-medicine doctors to launch Goop Wellness, a collection of four supplement packs, each aimed at a specific deficiency. Each vitamin pack includes six pills and is available on Goop for $90 a month, or $240 for three months.
4 of 11
Earthing
According to Goop, "earthing," the practice of walking barefoot to reconnect with the planet, can cure everything from "inflammation and arthritis to insomnia and depression." When asked about the practice during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Paltrow explained, "They say that we lost touch with sort of being barefoot in the earth, and there’s some sort of electromagnetic thing that we’re missing. It’s good to take your shoes off and walk in the grass.” As Kimmel let out a laugh, Paltrow revealed, "I don’t know what the f— we talk about!”
5 of 11
$15,000 Gold-Plated Sex Toy
A Goop-approved list of “Not So Basic Sex Toys” included a $15,000 24-carat gold vibrator – which comes nestled in a velvet-lined box. And if the gold is too much, the website also offers a slightly more affordable version in silver – for $7,900.
6 of 11
Healing Stickers
Currently under scrutiny is Goop's claim that wearable “healing” stickers are made from the same material found in space suits. Goop's website says the Body Vibes stickers “rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies” and claimed (in a statement that’s since been taken down) that the $160-per-10-pack stickers are “made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut’s vitals during wear." But a spokesperson for NASA told PEOPLE that they “do not line their spacesuits with conductive carbon material.”
7 of 11
Conscious Uncoupling
As Paltrow put it, she "broke the f------ Internet" by announcing her divorce from Chris Martin on the site using the headline "Conscious Uncoupling" and introducing it into our lexicon. In an interview with Howard Stern in 2015, she admitted, "It's working, but it is kind of a goody term."
8 of 11
Octopuses Are "Too Smart" to Be Food
Eating octopus is out of the question for Paltrow — since she considers the animal “too smart to be food.” “They have more neurons in their brains than we do. I had to stop eating them because I was so freaked out by it,” Paltrow said. There's no doubt octopuses are intelligent, but Paltrow's claim isn't exactly true. Octopuses actually have about 500 million neurons—most of which are located in their arms—while humans have about 100 billion neurons, according to Scientific American.
9 of 11
Anal Sex Guide
Goop released its second annual Sex Issue in March featuring content on a number of sex-related topics — including a very explicit Q&A about anal sex with psychoanalyst and author Paul Joannides that debunked many of the myths surrounding it. Many reacted to the story by dubbing it “TMI" and creating memes.
10 of 11
Apitherapy
In other words, Paltrow gets stung by bees on purpose in order to get her glowing skin. "It's a thousands-of-years-old treatment," Paltrow told The New York Times. "People use it to get rid of inflammation and scarring. It's actually pretty incredible if you research it. But, man, it's painful."
11 of 11
In Goop Health Wellness Summit
Those wanting Paltrow's health advice in person had to shell out a pretty penny. Paltrow hosted the brand’s first-ever wellness summit called “In Goop Health” in June, and tickets for the one-day event started at $500. The event featured a sex panel, bee-pollen smoothies and crystal readings.
