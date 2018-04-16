Gwyneth Paltrow Offers Peek Inside 'Intimate,' Star-Studded Engagement Party with Sweet Photo  

The look of love!

Gwyneth Paltrow has offered fans an intimate peek inside her star-studded Sunday engagement party via her Instagram account. The photo, posted Monday, shows her beaming fiancé Brad Falchuk speaking onstage as Paltrow lovingly looks on.

“Thank you [Ryan Murphy] for the most incredible evening to celebrate our ❤,” Paltrow, 45, captioned the shot. “There will never be adequate words to express our gratitude. Thank you to all of our amazing true and dear friends who came to support us. We feel like the luckiest people on the planet because we have all of you in our lives. And most of all thank you @bradfalchuk for the true happiness.”

The bride-to-be looked stunning in a maroon one-shoulder dress while her future husband looked dapper in a white jacket for the black-tie bash. The party was held at the Los Angeles Theater and thrown by Ryan Murphy, who has created several popular TV shows with Falchuk, including Glee where the couple met.

“It was an old-school and very glamorous Hollywood event,” a source told PEOPLE of the party, adding that “even with all the celebs, it wasn’t a stuffy party.”

“Instead, lots of candles and fragrant flowers created a romantic atmosphere. It felt intimate and very special. You could tell that all guests very much love the couple,” the source continued.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk on their way in to the party Splash News

The happy couple was joined by all of Paltrow’s A-list friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson, who’s currently expecting a daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The star-studded event took place shortly after Paltrow returned from a bachelorette getaway in Cabo, Mexico, at the not-yet-open Four Seasons Costa Palmas resort. A source previously told PEOPLE that Paltrow, who brought along a few of her closest girlfriends, enjoyed a schedule packed with fun outings.

Paltrow and Falchuk announced their engagement in January after three years of dating. The couple shared their happy news with a sweet shot on the cover of Goop Magazine’s Sex & Love issue. The mother of two debuted her massive sapphire engagement ring that same month at the Producers Guild Awards.

Paltrow previously opened up about her upcoming nuptials, saying she was excited to plan her wedding.

“I’m excited about everything!” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve never had a wedding before. [Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin eloped in 2003.] So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”