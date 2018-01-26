Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Really Like My Brother’: ‘We’re Very Familial’

After consciously uncoupling, exes Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are amicable — arguably more than most other divorced couples.

The actress and Goop founder, 45, discussed her relationship with the Coldplay singer, 40, during Thursday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, specifically after splitting in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage and finalizing their divorce in April 2015.

“He’s really like my brother, we’re very familial. It’s nice, it’s great,” Paltrow told late-night host Stephen Colbert about the father of her two children: 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses.

Noting her “wonderful relationship” with Martin, Colbert also inquired whether Paltrow’s type of friendly camaraderie with an ex could work for everyone.

“Divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard,” the Oscar winner admitted. “We really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible.”

Adding, “We thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple that was kind of the goal so that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

Though they remain close, Paltrow and Martin have completely moved on from their romantic relationship.

Paltrow debuted her massive sapphire ring on Saturday, weeks after she and fiancé Brad Falchuk officially confirmed their engagement by announcing the news on the cover of Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years.

Calling Falchuk the “man I was meant to be with,” the mother of two explained why she’s now ready to tie the knot with the Emmy-nominated writer and producer.

“Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” she said.

Adding, “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

The couple, who first met during her guest appearance on Glee in 2010, even hang out with Martin, most recently having brunch together in November when Paltrow called them a “modern family.”

Meanwhile, Martin has recently been romantically linked to actress Dakota Johnson.

The pair, who have been fueling romance rumors since October, has been spotted on multiple outings together, including Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2018 Collection celebration in Los Angeles on Jan. 17 as well as a Malibu beach stroll and grabbing food and drinks.

In November, the Fifty Shades Freed star, 28, was photographed by fans hanging out in the sound booth at Coldplay’s concert in Argentina.