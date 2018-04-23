Gwyneth Paltrow Spends Her Bridal Lunch with Cameron Diaz — and Underwear on Her Head!

Gwyneth Paltrow can count on her famous girlfriends to help her celebrate her upcoming nuptials to Brad Falchuk.

The actress shared a photo from her star-studded bridal party over the weekend. In the picture, Paltrow is seen smiling alongside a group of girlfriends including Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe and more.

And while most of the women appear in casual sundresses for the party, Paltrow is seen wearing a rather unsual accessory on her head — a pair of lace underwear.

“When some of the women you love most in the world give you a luncheon and you end up with underwear on your head…” she captioned the photo.

The intimate luncheon comes just over a week after Paltrow and Falchuk attended a star-studded engagement party in Los Angeles, hosted by Ryan Murphy.

The bride-to-be, 45, was all smiles as she arrived in a one-shoulder maroon gown with a thigh-high slit at the event.

Splash News

A-list guests included Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson, who wore a ruffly yellow dress over her baby bump.

Paltrow also recently opened up about her romantic past in a recent interview with the Sunday Times‘ Esther Perel where she admitted her past romantic relationships lacked “a certain level of intimacy and communication.”

“In the past, I’ve been in relationships with men who had intimacy issues, so I could be, like, ‘I’m fine, I’m ready to do this,’ and let myself think he’s the one with the problem,” she explained. “In a way, some of the relationships were designed to keep me out of intimacy.”

But that all changed when she entered into a relationship with the American Horror Story producer after a 10-year marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“Now, for the first time, I feel I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes uncomfortable because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” Paltrow said. “What came up in the first couple of years of our relationship was how incapable I was in this realm, how I feared intimacy and communication.”