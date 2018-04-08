Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Message for Son Moses' Birthday: 'You Broke the Mold 12 Years Ago'

Gwyneth Paltrow heaped on the praise as she celebrated her son’s 12th birthday on Sunday.

“Happy birthday, my son. You are the sweetest, most brilliant young man I’ve ever met. You broke the mold 12 years ago today when you came into the world. #Iwasbornthedayyouwereborn,” she wrote alongside a picture of her son Moses surfing.

Paltrow shares Moses and 13-year-old daughter Apple with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Choosing an incredibly sweet location to celebrate her son’s happy day, the 45-year-old actress took Moses to Candytopia, an interactive (and candy-filled) experience located at the Santa Monica Place mall in Los Angeles.

“Celebrating Mosey’s birthday at #candytopia which is categorically 💯🍭” Paltrow wrote alongside a picture of herself posing inside a “100” sculpture.

She also shared a slow-motion video of the “birthday boy” enjoying himself on his special day on her Instagram Story.

The candy-filled celebration comes over a week after Paltrow shared a photo of herself and Martin spending some quality time together with their children.

Paltrow and the Coldplay frontman, 41, have been open about prioritizing their amicable relationship for the sake of their children since their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014, even showing love for each other on social media.

“Happy birthday my brother,” the Goop founder captioned a snap last month of the foursome. “Thank you for giving me these two.”

During a January visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actress — who is engaged to producer Brad Falchuk — described her relationship with Martin as “very familial.”

“Divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard,” Paltrow admitted. “We really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible.”

Added the Oscar winner, “We thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple that was kind of the goal so that’s what we’ve tried to do.”