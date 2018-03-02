Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Brad Falchuk the 'Epitome of Love & Kindness' in Shirtless Birthday Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her fiancé Brad Falchuk’s 47th birthday by sharing one of her favorite photos of him with fans and followers.

The actress, 45, gave a sweet shout-out to her groom-to-be on Instagram Thursday, praising the eight-time Emmy nominated producer as an important figure in her life.

“Happy birthday @bradfalchuk you are the grounding force, the epitome of love and kindness. Thank you for being my beacon,” Paltrow captioned a black and white photo of a shirtless Falchuk wearing only a towel with a hat, sunglasses and shoes.

The birthday dedication is yet another example of the couple’s public displays of affection since PEOPLE first confirmed their romance back in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th birthday bash.

In January, the couple announced their engagement on the cover of Paltrow’s Goop Magazine’s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years.

The mother of two debuted her massive sapphire engagement ring that same month at the Producers Guild Awards.

Recently, Paltrow revealed she is ready to get started with wedding planning.

“I’m excited about everything!” she told PeopleStyle.“I’ve never had a wedding before. [Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin eloped in 2003.] So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”

She and Martin co-parent 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses.

RELATED: Blythe Danner Gushes Over Daughter Gwyneth Paltrow’s Fiancé Brad Falchuk: ‘I Adore Him’

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Steven Pan

Though she admitted they “haven’t really started making any formal plans” for the wedding just yet, she has had fun brainstorming with her best friends right now.

“It’s kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends,” Paltrow said. “They send me pictures of dresses — they’re as excited about it as I am. It’s pretty cute.”

RELATED: See Gwyneth Paltrow’s Enormous Engagement Ring from Fiancé Brad Falchuk

Though she’s been in her fair share of romances, the bride-to-be previously said she thinks she’s found the one.

“Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” Paltrow said to Goop of getting married for the second time. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”