Stars Come Out for Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Black Tie Engagement Party

Gwyneth Paltrow is packing in all the pre-wedding festivities.

After returning from a bachelorette getaway in Cabo, Mexico, with pals, the actress and her fiancé Brad Falchuk gathered up a star-studded guest list for an engagement party at the Los Angeles Theatre on Saturday.

The bride-to-be, 45, was all smiles as she arrived in a one-shoulder maroon gown with a thigh-high slit.

Jennifer Aniston arrived working an unconventional accessory: a wrist brace on her left hand. She wore a black strapless dress with a choker necklace.

Other A-list guests included Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson, who wore a ruffly yellow dress over her baby bump.

Some celebrities shared snaps on social media from the festivities. Jen Meyer posted a selfie with Sara Foster captioned, “Saturday night and we’re all off to celebrate our favorite couple,” tagging Paltrow and Falchuk.

Chelsea Handler showed off her look for the celebration, a black long-sleeved dress with shoulder details, in a Boomerang on Instagram.

“Headed to celebrate my friend’s engagement,” she wrote.

Giancarlo Giammetti of Valentino also sent well wishes to the couple from afar.

“These two beauties inside and out get engaged tomorrow!!!” he captioned a photo of the couple. “All my best wishes my dear @gwynethpaltrowand @bradfalchuk love you and miss not to be there with you!!!”

Page Six reports the black-tie party was thrown by Ryan Murphy, who has worked with Falchuk to create Glee, American Horror Story and Scream Queens. A fan also shared a photo of the Los Angeles Theatre’s marquee reading “BF LOVES GP” to Instagram.

Although some have speculated that the affair was a front for the couple’s surprise nuptials, a source told PEOPLE the wedding will be held over Memorial Day weekend at Paltrow’s home in the Hamptons.

The Goop founder arrived in the Mexican beach hotspot earlier this week with a few of her closest girlfriends in tow for bachelorette festivities at the not-yet-open Four Seasons Costa Palmas resort. A source told PEOPLE they had a schedule packed with fun outings.

“Gwyneth arrived in Cabo Wednesday with a group of girlfriends, including Stella McCartney, for her bachelorette party,” the source said. “She looked ecstatic. They have many fun activities planned, including pool time, spa and fun dinners.”

Paltrow and Falchuk announced their engagement in January after three years of dating. The couple shared their happy news with a sweet shot on the cover of Goop Magazine’s Sex & Love issue. The mother of two debuted her massive sapphire engagement ring that same month at the Producers Guild Awards.

Paltrow previously opened up about her upcoming nuptials, saying she was excited to plan her wedding.

“I’m excited about everything!” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve never had a wedding before. [Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin eloped in 2003.] So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”