Gwyneth Paltrow Spends a 'Lazy Saturday' Cozying Up to Brad Falchuk

They’re certainly not in the Upside Down.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a sweet Instagram post over the weekend in which she and reported fiancé Brad Falchuk cuddled up to finish the hit Netflix show, Stranger Things.

“Last episode of Stranger Things on a lazy Saturday,” she captioned the image of their overlapping feet taking advantage of the heat of the fireplace underneath the TV screen.

Paltrow, 45, continued her day off by heading out for dinner, where she later posted a shot of the “perfect kimchi pancake” at Parks BBQ in Los Angeles.

The Korean restaurant even shared a picture with their “special guest” smiling in a black sweater with her hair pulled back.

Although news of Paltrow and Falchuk’s engagement broke in November, Entertainment Tonight previously reported that the couple have been engaged for a year — and the Glee co-creator has been embraced by her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“Chris and Brad have met several times,” a source told PEOPLE in November. “Chris accepted Brad a long time ago.”

The duo went public with their romance back in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th birthday bash. Before that, they had been linked for more than a year, but flew under the radar with their relationship.

Paltrow continues to coparent daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11, with Martin, 40. Falchuk, also a dad of two, has gone as far as hanging out with the exes, joining the lifestyle guru and the “Yellow” singer for brunch on Nov. 26.

Another Paltrow insider suggested the Iron Man actress has her future all planned out with Falchuk.

“She has many creative ideas on how to spend the rest of her life, and Brad will help make these ideas happen,” the insider previously told PEOPLE. “Gwyneth is interested in everything about Brad. She has found the right guy.”