Gwyneth Paltrow Offers Mom Blythe Danner a Vibrator from Goop.com - There's One for $15,000

Gwyneth Paltrow knows exactly what to get mom Blythe Danner for Mother’s Day.

The Goop founder, 45, sat down for an intimate chat with her mom on her weekly goop podcast, where they covered everything from Paltrow being a “rebel from the beginning” to Danner getting back on the dating scene. After all, the 75-year-old actress has previously stated she hasn’t been in a relationship since her husband, director-producer Bruce Paltrow, died from cancer in 2002.

“From my standpoint, you’ve had this amazing life, not that it’s always been easy,” Paltrow said. “But you have these wonderful friends and children that love you and grandchildren that adore you. You’ve had this incredible career. I just wonder, are there still things you really want to accomplish?”

Danner replied, “You know, I’m happy to say that I really like my own company and I’ve become a bit of hermit, which I need to be careful of.”

Her daughter then joked about signing Danner up for JDate or Tinder, but she rebuffed the idea.

“Do you want a boyfriend?” Paltrow asked.

“No. I have no interest. Really I don’t. If I got my heart broken, I’d probably jump off the railing,” Danner shared. “And I don’t want to be bored, so it’s one or the other.”

So the Iron Man star came up with a concession. “I can also go to Goop.com and get you a vibrator.”

Danner’s response? “Thanks very much, but no thanks.”

Danner said she’s perfectly happy spending time with her loved ones over a romantic relationship.

“I’d just be happy being with my grandkids and the few friends I have. I’ve never been a big social person,” she said. “I admire it, I love watching you and I love being with your friends. That’s some of the most fun I have — being around all your colorful, fun friends. I love your girlfriends. That is very fulfilling, and they’ve become some of my good friends.”

But if Danner changes her mind, Goop does have lots of recommendations on sex toys, including a $15,000 24-carat gold vibrator that comes nestled in a velvet-lined box, which appeared in a 2016 list of list of “Not So Basic Sex Toys.” (There’s also a slightly more affordable version in silver – for $7,900.)

“Sex toys have long since graduated from the floppy rubber things you hide in your bedside table to beautiful works of interactive art,” the site explained.