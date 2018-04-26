Gwyneth Paltrow's Mom Blythe Danner Admits She Was 'Hard' on Her When They Acted Together

Blythe Danner didn’t have the easiest time working with her daughter Gwyneth Paltrow when the pair starred in a 1994 theatrical production of The Seagull together.

As the mother daughter duo reminisced about some of the 75-year-old’s favorite roles on Paltrow’s weekly goop podcast, Paltrow, 45, brought up the fact that years after her mother played Nina in the classic Anton Chekhov play, the pair actually got the chance to work on the classic together.

“Yes, yeah,” Danner replied.

“Why are you making that face?” Paltrow asked her mother.

“Well, just because it was so different. I mean, it was…I was hard on you during that,” Danner admitted.

While Paltrow was quick to tell her mother she had “needed” the tough love, Danner was adamant that she hadn’t treated her daughter fairly.

“It came so damn easily to you and I thought you had to sweat blood and tears to give a great performance and you never did,” she said as she explained her behavior at the time. “I wish I had recognized that. I wish I had recognized your otherness and embraced it. You know, I could cry about the fact that I didn’t.”

Danner also added that there had been times during the rehearsal process “When you came in [and] you kind of rolled your eyes and went ‘Uh again? I already have that.’ ”

“I still do that,” Paltrow admitted.

Despite their differences at the time, Danner went on to praise her daughter for being able to take on a role as complex as Nina at such a young age.

“You know you were 19,” she said, adding that very few people were able to “tackle that role ’til you’re 30 or late 20s, as far as I’m concerned.”

But Paltrow insisted she “wasn’t that good at it anyway.”

“It was a strange production,” her mother conceded.

Ever the supportive mother, Danner previously gushed over Paltrow’s relationship to fiancé Brad Falchuk.

“I adore him,” Danner told PEOPLE in February, following their engagement news. “Great fellow. Very grounded. Very adoring of my daughter. I’m sold when you see that!”